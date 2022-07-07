GILFORD — Nine teenagers are facing charges after being arrested at an underage drinking party, local police report.
The teens, all 18 years of age, were arrested after police received a complaint of noise coming from 161 Wild Acres Road, where the group was arrested and charged with unlawful possession of alcohol.
Police identified those arrested as Riley W. McDonough, Blythe B. O’Connor, Abigail J. Jarvi, Molly McLean, Kate Sullivan, Griffin G. Tondreau, Jack J. Cennamo, and Riley Marsh, all of Gilford, and Jack N. Gallagher of Meredith.
Police plan to charge the owner of the house with facilitating an underage drinking party, Gilford Police Capt. Justin Parent said Thursday. He declined to give the person’s name as the arrest warrant had not yet been served.
Gilford police called for the Laconia Police Department van to help transport the nine intoxicated partygoers to the Gilford Police Station where the teens were turned over to their parents' custody, Parent said.
The teens will all be scheduled to appear in Fourth Circuit Court-District Division-Laconia.
— Michael Mortensen
