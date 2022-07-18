ALTON — The Alton resident already facing multiple charges of sexual assault allegedly involving underage employees of West Alton Marina has been indicted on additional similar charges.
John E. Murray, 56, was indicted by the Belknap County grand jury Thursday on six charges involving a different victim.
The indictments charge Murray with three counts of aggravated felonious sexual assault, two counts of trafficking, one count of sexual penetration involving a victim aged 13 to 15, and one count of felonious sexual assault.
An indictment is not an indication of guilt. Rather it is a finding by a grand jury that enough evidence of an alleged crime exists to warrant bringing a case to trial.
Murray is scheduled to be arraigned on the latest charges on Aug. 17, according to court documents.
Murray has been held at the Belknap County Jail since his arrest last August shortly after two former marina employees — both minors — told Alton police that Murray had assaulted them.
The latest indictments state the acts were committed against someone identified as John Doe 2. The indictments issued against Murray last September identify the alleged victim as John Doe 1.
Of the three aggravated felonious sexual assault indictments, one charges Murray with engaging in a pattern of sexual assault between August 2020 and August 2021 involving a minor between the ages of 13 and 17 over whom Murray held a position of authority. Murray was general manager at the marina at the time. The other two counts allege Murray sexually assaulted the victim during July 2020.
The two trafficking charges allege that in July and August 2020 Murray paid, agreed to pay, or offered to pay the victim in exchange for sexual images of himself. One count alleged the victim was under 16 at the time. The other alleges the victim was under age 18.
Calls to Belknap County Attorney Andrew Livernois, and Murray’s attorney Robin Melone seeking comment were not immediately returned Monday.
Murray’s spouse, Brian Fortier, who is a co-owner of the marina, is facing similar charges. He was indicted in April on charges of aggravated sexual assault, for engaging in sexual activity with an alleged victim older than 13 and younger than 18 over whom Fortier held a position of authority. In addition he is facing a charge of witness tampering for allegedly promising the victim financial benefits if he did not incriminate him.
In addition, five former marina employees have filed civil suits alleging that they were subjected to unwanted sexual conduct, including sexual assault, by Murray and Fortier.
