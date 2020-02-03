CANTERBURY — A Massachusetts man is facing multiple charges after stopping to urinate alongside Interstate 93.
According to a report from police, troopers Kevin McGregor and Daniel Livingston were on patrol when they saw a man later identified as Vincent McDermottroe, 49, of Woburn, Massachusetts, stopped beside the highway. When he saw the troopers, McDermottroe initially returned to his car to drive away, but ultimately stopped to talk to the officers.
Trooper McGregor arrested him on a charge of driving while intoxicated, and police discovered an open container of alcohol in the vehicle. During processing, the man allegedly provided a false name to troopers rather than properly identifying himself.
They have charged him with a second offense of driving while under the influence of alcohol, operating after his license had been suspended, disobeying a police officer by providing a false name, and having an open container.
McDermottroe was placed in custody in lieu of $500 cash bail.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.