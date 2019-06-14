MOULTONBOROUGH — The Bay State man who died when his motorcycle crashed on a country road in the wee hours Thursday morning had no head protection, police reported.
Worth P. Olsen, 35, of Saugus, Massachusetts, was not wearing a helmet, Police Chief John Monaghan III said Friday. Olsen suffered “major head trauma,” the chief said.
The crash occurred shortly after 12:30 a.m. Thursday on Kona Farm Road near Morrill Street, when Olsen lost control, went off the road, and was thrown from his machine.
Passersby and police administered cardio-pulmonary resuscitation and used a portable cardio defibrillator in an unsuccessful effort to revive Olsen. He was pronounced dead at the scene by ambulance personnel.
As of mid-day Friday the Moultonborough crash is the only local traffic fatality during Motorcycle Week, which wraps up this weekend.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.