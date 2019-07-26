NEW HAMPTON — Police believe a “medical event” may have precipitated a fatal motorcycle crash on Interstate 93 which claimed the life of a Lancaster man.
State Police identified the motorcyclist as Roland Leclerc, 66, of Lancaster.
Leclerc was traveling south on I-93, about 3 miles north of the New Hampton exit, about 12:40 p.m. Thursday when his 2011 Harley-Davidson went off the highway, struck the guardrail and then traveled another 30 feet into the median. Leclerc was pronounced dead at the scene.
“At this time, it appears the operator may have experienced a medical event which caused him to lose control and drive off the roadway,” State Police said in a statement released to the media.
One of the southbound lanes was shut down for approximately 2½ hours.
Officers from State Police Troops D and F were assisted on scene by the New Hampton Fire Department and the state Department of Transportation.
The crash remains under investigation. State Police are asking anyone who may have information about the crash to contact Trooper Max King at 603-271-1162.
– Michael Mortensen
