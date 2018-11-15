LACONIA — A Massachusetts man will spend at least 1½ years in prison after pleading guilty to drug possession charges.
Craig Rich, 33, of 840 Waverly St., Framingham, Massachusetts, pleaded guilty in Belknap Superior Court to charges of possession of the psychedelic drug psilocin, possession of methamphetamine and possession of cocaine.
Judge James D. O’Neill III sentenced Rich to 1½ to three years on the psilocin charge and ordered that he complete the FOCUS program for inmates with addictions or dual mental health and substance abuse disorders. On the methamphetamine charge, O’Neill sentenced Rich to 1½ to three years to be served concurrently with the psilocin charge. On a misdemeanor charge of possession of marijuana, O’Neill sentenced the defendant to 12 months, also to run concurrently with the prison sentence. In addition, the judge sentenced Rich to a 3½- to seven-year prison term for possession of cocaine, with all the time suspended on condition of seven years' good behavior, beginning with his release from prison.
As part of the plea agreement, the Belknap County Attorney’s Office decided not to prosecute charges of possession of marijuana, possession of hashish oil with intent to distribute, possession of psilocin with intent to distribute, possession of alprazolam, and possession of ecstasy.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.