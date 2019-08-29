LACONIA — A Concord man received a suspended sentence after pleading guilty to a felony shoplifting charge.
David Sullivan, 29, of Loudon Road, in Concord, pleaded guilty in Belknap Superior Court Tuesday to a charge of theft by unauthorized taking.
Judge Tina Nadeau sentenced Sullivan to 1½ to three years in prison, but suspended the sentence on condition of two years good behavior. She also ordered that he complete drug court.
According to the affidavit, Sullivan took “assorted merchandise” from the Tilton Walmart without paying for it.
The Belknap County Attorney’s Office dropped a second charge of theft by unauthorized taking — also from the Tilton Walmart.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.