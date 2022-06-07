A Barnstead man has been indicted on multiple sexual assault charges for allegedly inappropriately touching an underage girl on multiple occasions over a period of 10 years.
Kevin Christiansen, 62, of Parade Road, in Barnstead, was indicted on three counts of aggravated felonious sexual assault, a charge of aggravated felonious sexual assault involving a victim less that 13 years of age, and a charge of felonious sexual assault.
An indictment is not an indication of guilt. Rather, it is a finding by a grand jury that enough evidence of an alleged crime exists to warrant bringing a case to trial.
Three of the aggravated felonious sexual assault indictments allege Christiansen engaged in a pattern of sexual assault in the form of unprivileged physical contact with the victim who was 15 years of age or younger when the incidents occurred between August 2015 and December 2020.
The fourth charge of aggravated felonious sexual assault alleges he assaulted the victim by exercising unprivileged physical contact on the victim between January 2012 and mid-2014, when the victim was under 13 years of age.
The felonious sexual assault charge alleges Christiansen exchanged in a different form of unprivileged physical contact between January 2012 and mid-2014.
The aggravated felonious sexual assault charges are special felonies, which are potentially punishable by 20 years in prison on each charge.
The indictments allege the assaults have caused the victim “to suffer serious personal injury in the form of extreme mental anguish or trauma.”
The indictments were among a number issued by the latest session of the Belknap County grand jury.
Others indicted were:
Alexander Moran, 27, of North Street, in Laconia, was indicted on three counts of felonious sexual assault. According to the indictment, Moran allegedly exercised unprivileged physical contact with a girl under 13 years of age.
David Austin, 26, of School Street, in Loudon, was indicted on a charge of domestic violence second-degree assault.
Brendan Boyle, 43, of Crescent Street, in Laconia, was indicted for failing to comply with the reporting requirements for registered sex offenders.
Jesus D. Carrasquillo, 28, no fixed address, was indicted for theft involving a firearm, receiving stolen property, and being a felon in possession of a dangerous weapon.
Adam Cordano, 40, of Elm Street, in Northfield, was indicted for check forgery.
Travis B. Coulter, 33, of Queen Street, in Concord, was indicted for driving after having been certified an habitual offender.
Ryan Cyr, 27, of Mountain Road, in Gilmanton, was indicted on a misdemeanor charge of DWI.
Natausha L. Deroche, 27, of Union Avenue, in Laconia, was indicted for criminal threatening with a deadly weapon, being a felon in possession of a dangerous weapon, and criminal mischief.
Alison Endee, 46, of Oxbow Lane, in Gilford, was indicted for conduct after an accident involving personal injury. She was also indicted on a misdemeanor charge of DWI (second offense).
Hannah Gonthier, 26, of North Main Street, in Tilton, was indicted for being an accomplice to theft for allegedly driving someone who had just stolen merchandise from the Tilton Walmart away from the store.
Shiloh Gray, 39, of Shaw Hill Road, in Sanbornton, was indicted on a charge of receiving stolen property.
James C. MacDonald, 60, of Autumn Drive, in Belmont, was indicted for domestic violence criminal threatening, and witness tampering. He was also indicted on misdemeanor charges of domestic violence simple assault, breach of bail, resisting arrest, simple assault, obstructing the report of a crime, domestic violence false imprisonment, and criminal mischief.
Jakob Neylon, 18, of Gilford Avenue, in Laconia, was indicted on a charge of first-degree assault with a deadly weapon.
Thomas M. Noe, 50, of Mile Hill Road, in Laconia, was indicted on two charges of DWI. Each charge offered different theories of the offense.
Megan O’Connell, 43, of Laconia Road, in Belmont, was indicted for driving after having been certified an habitual offender.
Donna M. Parenteau, 63, of Court Street, in Laconia, was indicted for theft. The indictment alleged she stole more than $1,500 in lottery tickets and cash deposits from the Big Apple store in Tilton.
Timothy E. Peavey, 62, of Pine Street, in Laconia, was indicted for driving after having been certified an habitual offender.
Christopher Rodimon, 40, of Central Street, in Woodsville, was indicted for theft.
Zachary Stone, 28, of Estates Circle, in Laconia, was indicted for driving after having been certified an habitual offender.
Caleb Thomas, 23, of Meeting House Road, in Gilmanton, was indicted for driving after having been certified as an habitual offender.
Jonathan D. Wright, 38, of Woodman Road, in Sanbornton, was indicted for criminal threatening involving a firearm, and reckless conduct with a deadly weapon.
