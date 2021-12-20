BARNSTEAD — A Laconia man is confined in a hospital on felony charges after attempting to outrun police. The ensuing chase ended in a crash which resulted in serious injuries.
According to Barnstead police, Sgt. Patrick Ryan and Officer Mike Richardson were patrol when they attempted to stop a vehicle with an expired registration, and because the vehicle’s registered owner had a suspended license, and was wanted on multiple warrants and parole violations.
The car sped away, but ultimately went off Beauty Hill Road where it crashed head-on into a tree.
Police identified the driver as James Smith, 42, of Laconia. He suffered serious injuries and remains hospitalized five days after the crash.
A passenger in the car received what police said were non-life-threatening injuries.
Police located what they believe to be crack cocaine and related drug distribution paraphernalia, both in Smith’s possession and inside the vehicle.
Barnstead police said they expect to charge Smith with felony drug possession, reckless driving, disobeying an officer, and driving on a suspended license and a vehicle with a suspended registration.
