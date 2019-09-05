WOLFEBORO — A local man was charged with repeat drunken-driving offense after police received a report of a hit-and-run accident.
Bryan Houle, 28, of Laconia, was arrested Tuesday on a charge of DWI (subsequent offense).
Wolfeboro police Staff Sgt. Guy Maloney pulled Houle’s vehicle over at about 1:45 p.m. on Woodbine Court, close to downtown.
A media release from Wolfeboro police said the vehicle Houle was driving “had been involved in the hit-and-run crash.”
The accident occurred in the parking lot of the IGA store, police said.
A decision whether to charge Houle in connection with the accident will depend on the outcome of the investigation which is still incomplete, Police Chief Dean Rondeau said.
Houle was released on bail from the Carroll County Jail pending a court appearance scheduled for Sept. 25.
Houle was also issued a summons for having an open container of alcohol in his vehicle and another summons for littering.
