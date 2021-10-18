BELMONT — A Goffstown man has been charged with leaving the scene of a hit-and-run accident in which two teenage pedestrians were injured — one badly — last week.
Belmont police reported that Albertus S. Gage, 53, of Goffstown, was arrested on two counts of felony-level conduct after an accident.
Gage was arrested Friday, three days after two 14-year-olds were injured when, according to police, they were struck by a vehicle as they were crossing Main Street (Route 140) in the vicinity of St. Joseph Church. The two teens were in a crosswalk at the time, police said.
Following his arrest, Gage was released on his own recognizance pending an arraignment in Belknap Superior Court. That court proceeding had not been scheduled as of Monday, police said.
No working phone number for Gage could be found.
Under state law, leaving the scene of an accident in which a person is hurt is a felony potentially punishable by seven years in prison.
One of the accident victims was treated at Concord Hospital-Laconia and then released soon afterward. The second victim suffered more serious injuries and was transferred to a Boston hospital, but has since been released. However, both victims are facing a lengthy recovery, police said in a statement released to the media on Monday.
Belmont police said the assistance of witnesses, social media, and video evidence from the area, all helped in their investigation.
On Friday morning police said they had located the white pickup truck believed to have been involved in the accident in Goffstown. The truck matched a vehicle captured on surveillance video. On Thursday police received a tip which led them to Goffstown.
However, Gage’s arrest occurred several hours after the truck alleged to be involved in the accident was located.
