GILFORD — A local transient was arrested Wednesday as he showed up late for a court hearing riding what police said was a high-end bicycle that had been stolen the day before from Piche’s Ski & Sport Shop.
Jeffrey T. Wyatt, 39, was arrested on a felony-level charge of receiving stolen property, and breach of bail conditions, according to Gilford Detective Sgt. Chris Jacques. Wyatt is a transient whose last known stable address was in Center Harbor, Jacques said.
Wyatt – who is facing a number of prior felony and misdemeanor charges – was detained outside the Laconia Courthouse as he arrived late for a hearing related to nine outstanding cases pending in Fourth Circuit Court-District Division-Laconia – including three charges of possessing stolen bicycles.
Wyatt was released on personal recognizance bail pending his arraignment in Belknap Superior Court next Thursday.
Jacques said the bicycle Wyatt was riding is valued at $1,800. It was taken during a burglary that occurred sometime overnight Monday from Piche’s store at 318 Gilford Ave.
Police were alerted to the break-in shortly after 7 a.m. Tuesday. Entrance to the store was gained by smashing a glass door. Jacques said he and fellow detective Stephen Kessler started looking into various potential persons of interest Tuesday and Wednesday, which led them to consider Wyatt a suspect.
“He admitted to knowing the bike was stolen, but denied being involved in the burglary,” Jacques said Thursday.
Gilford police received information Wednesday that Wyatt was pedaling to the courthouse and they asked Laconia police to detain him there until they could arrive to make the arrest, Jacques explained.
Prior to Wednesday’s arrest, Wyatt was already facing felony charges of drug possession and criminal threatening with a deadly weapon. In addition, there are outstanding misdemeanor charges against him for criminal threatening, five counts of receiving stolen property (two bicycles and an adult tricycle, plus an iPhone, groceries, and a chainsaw), criminal trespass, and two charges of willful concealment.
Records in both district and superior courts contain numerous entries referring to Wyatt’s mental competency. According to an entry in one Superior Court file, Wyatt was scheduled to have a mental health evaluation this past Monday. Laconia City Prosecutor James Sawyer said a judge has not yet ruled on the question of Wyatt’s mental state.
There are also notations stating that Wyatt has failed several times to appear for scheduled court hearings, prompting the District Court to issue warrants for his arrest.
The misdemeanor cases date back to 2015. The prior felony charges deal with crimes alleged to have occurred last year and this past January, according to court documents.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.