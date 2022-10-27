Ashley Sirles, 33, of Bay Street in Laconia, was indicted on charges of conspiracy to sell a controlled drug, and two counts of sale of a controlled drug (subsequent offense).
The conspiracy indictment alleges that Sirles agreed with one or more people to sell fentanyl to a police informant and then arranged for the police informant to meet with another person who provided the informant with fentanyl.
The other two indictments charge Sirles with selling buprenorphine — an opioid pain reliever.
Sirles is facing enhanced charges due to her conviction in 2020 on a misdemeanor drug possession charge.
Sirles is among a number of persons indicted on drug and related charges by the latest session of the Belknap County grand jury.
An indictment is not an indication of guilt. Rather it is a finding by a grand jury that there is sufficient evidence of an alleged crime to warrant bringing a case to trial.
Others indicted were:
Eric Fennell, 29, of Bay Street in Laconia, was indicted on a charge of possession of fentanyl with intent to sell, and a separate charge of possession of fentanyl. The possession with intent indictment alleged that Fennell had more than 5 grams of fentanyl in his possession. Two milligrams of fentanyl is considered a potentially lethal dose, according to the Drug Enforcement Administration.
Richard T. Brooks, 30, of Mile Hill Road in Laconia, was indicted for possession of fentanyl.
Jason M. Brown, 38, of Arbutus Hill Road in Meredith, was indicted on charges of possession of methamphetamine (subsequent offense), and a charge of being a felon in possession of a dangerous weapon — a rifle.
Christina M. Chioccola, 37, of New Salem Street in Laconia, was indicted for possession of the stimulant pentylone.
Mackenzie Daigneau, 22, no fixed address, was indicted for possession of methamphetamine.
Justin DeWolfe, 39, of Foster Street in Plymouth, was indicted for possession of methamphetamine.
Jeffrey Fisher, 32, no fixed address, was indicted on two counts of possession of fentanyl.
Timothy Flynn, 52, of East Pleasant Street in Tilton, was indicted for possession of methamphetamine.
Stacie Gentile, 54, of Hall Street in Concord, was indicted for possession of methamphetamine, and for driving after having been certified as an habitual offender.
Natasha Guyotte, 39, no fixed address, was indicted for possession of fentanyl.
Adrienne Hilliard, 32, no fixed address, was indicted for possession of fentanyl.
Ashley R. Huckins, 34, of Lakewood Drive in Belmont, was indicted for possession of fentanyl. She was also indicted on misdemeanor charges of DWI, and breach of bail.
John Johnson, 60, of Timothy Drive in Belmont, was indicted on a charge of possession of methamphetamine (subsequent offense).
Patrick J. McDonald, of Academy Street in Laconia, was indicted for possession of methamphetamine (subsequent offense).
Alicia McLean, 34, of True Road in Meredith, was indicted for possession of fentanyl.
Thomas M. McNeil, 62, of Johnson Street in Belmont, was indicted for possession of methamphetamine. He was also indicted for receiving stolen property — three checks totaling $7,578.87 and forging two checks totaling $3,463.25.
James A. Morin, 42, of Village Street in Concord, was indicted for possession of fentanyl, and possession of methamphetamine (both subsequent offense).
Vincente Perez, 60, of Laconia Road in Tilton, was indicted for possession of fentanyl, possession of methamphetamine, and possession of cocaine (all subsequent offense). He was also indicted for driving after having been certified an habitual offender.
Walter Powell, 60, no fixed address, was indicted for possession of fentanyl.
Julie Riley, 40, of Brookside Circle in Belmont, was indicted for possession of methamphetamine.
Hector Rodriguez, 28, of Asby Road in Belmont, was indicted for possession of methamphetamine (subsequent offense). He was also indicted for driving after having been certified an habitual offender.
Nathaniel Spooner, 47, of Edith Lane in Belmont, was indicted for possession of fentanyl.
John Stebbins, 48, of Isabella Street in Laconia, was indicted for possession of methamphetamine (subsequent offense).
