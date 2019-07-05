BELMONT — A Laconia woman escaped with minor injuries Friday when her SUV rolled over, trapping her inside on Union Road, near Fox Hill Road in Belmont.
Police said 57-year-old Debra Hebert struck a tree and a stone wall, which acted as a ramp that flipped the 2015 Subaru Forester onto the driver’s side. Emergency responders who were called out to the crash at 2:18 p.m. found that the woman's legs were pinned under the dashboard.
Responders from the Belmont Fire Department assisted the woman in getting out through the sunroof and they took her to Lakes Region General Hospital for evaluation. She was expected to be released from the hospital in the early evening.
They credited the use of a seatbelt and the deployment of air bags for keeping her from serious injury.
Police say the vehicle was totaled, but ruled out speed or alcohol as factors in the crash.
Union Road was closed from Bean Hill Road to Fox Hill Road for about 45 minutes until the vehicle, leaking fluids, and road debris were removed.
Police Capt. Richard Mann said motorists who happened along the crash scene helped out until police and fire personnel arrived. The first officer on scene found citizens directing traffic and comforting the trapped driver.
