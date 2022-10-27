Anthony Jerrier has been indicted for engaging in a pattern of sexual assault involving an underage victim.

Jerrier, 55, of Willow Street, in Laconia, was indicted on three counts of pattern aggravated felonious sexual assault, three counts of domestic violence aggravated felonious sexual assault, one charge of aggravated felonious sexual assault, and a charge of domestic violence attempted aggravated felonious sexual assault.

