Anthony Jerrier has been indicted for engaging in a pattern of sexual assault involving an underage victim.
Jerrier, 55, of Willow Street, in Laconia, was indicted on three counts of pattern aggravated felonious sexual assault, three counts of domestic violence aggravated felonious sexual assault, one charge of aggravated felonious sexual assault, and a charge of domestic violence attempted aggravated felonious sexual assault.
Jerrier is accused of engaging in various sexual acts between April 2018 and this past March with a girl who was between 6 and 9 years of age at the time.
Jerrier was among a number of people who were indicted by the latest session of the Belknap County grand jury.
An indictment is not an indication of guilt. Rather, it is a finding by a grand jury that there is enough evidence of an alleged crime to warrant bringing a case to trial.
Others indicted were:
Richard Buchanan, 21, of Blueberry Lane, was indicted for possession and/or sale and distribution of child pornography.
Buchanan was indicted on five counts of selling or transferring child sex abuse images, five counts of publishing child sex abuse images, and five counts of buying child sex abuse images. The images depicted minors whose ages are estimated to be between 4 and 14, according to the indictments.
Andrew Levasseur, 33, of Nelson Street, in Dover, was indicted on two counts of possession of child sex abuse images. According to the indictments, the offenses allegedly occurred in Alton.
Derek Benwell, 35, of Deware Drive, in Belmont, was indicted for being a felon in possession of a dangerous weapon — a muzzleloader rifle.
Jerod Brining, 34, no fixed address, was indicted for theft of an automobile.
Michael R. Carpenter-Noucas, 39, of Mile Hill Road, in Laconia, was indicted for receiving stolen property — an ATV.
Jonathan Gillis, 20, of Pine Street, in Laconia, was indicted on a charge of aggravated felonious sexual assault. According to the indictment, Gillis raped a woman who was asleep.
Frank Indelicato, 49, of Endicott Street North, in Laconia, was indicted on a charge of domestic violence second-degree assault.
Adam Laboe, 20, of Messer Street, in Laconia, was indicted on a charge of armed robbery. The incident occurred at night in downtown Laconia this past July 22, during which Laboe allegedly lifted his shirt to reveal a handle of a knife or a firearm sticking out of the waistband of his pants.
Christopher J. Levreault, 44, of Joy Avenue, in Belmont, was indicted on a charge of check forgery.
Joshua G. Manias, 29, of Conant Street, in Manchester, was indicted for driving after having been certified an habitual offender.
Jean Masse Jr., 64, of Elm Street, in Laconia, was indicted on charges of domestic violence criminal threatening with a deadly weapon, and criminal threatening with a deadly weapon.
Jesse Pickard, 34, of Salisbury Road, in Franklin, a registered sex offender, was indicted for failing to report his change of address.
Robert M. Stone, 51, of Middle Route, in Gilmanton, was indicted for receiving stolen property — an automobile, and for driving after having been certified an habitual offender.
Gary P. Sturgeon Jr., 34, of Corliss Hill Road, in Meredith, was indicted on a charge of domestic violence criminal threatening with a deadly weapon.
