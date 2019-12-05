LACONIA — Police handled 336 service calls between noon Nov. 29 and noon Thursday, Dec. 5.
Ten people were arrested.
Samantha Wildenberger, 34, no fixed address, was arrested for resisting arrest. She was also arrested on two warrants.
Jared E. Marshall, 27, of Morrison Avenue, in Tilton, was arrested on a warrant.
Crystal M. Merchant, 36, no fixed address, was arrested for driving after her license had been revoked or suspended, and for breach of bail. She was also arrested on a bench warrant.
Shabazz A. Mote, 34, of True Road, in Meredith, was arrested for possession of a controlled drug, and also arrested on three bench warrants.
Taylor L. Swanson, 31, of Estates Circle, in Laconia, was arrested for DWI .
Michael S. McPeak, 50, of Spring Street, in Laconia, was arrested for driving without a valid license. He was also arrested on a bench warrant.
Christopher A. Ladnay, 34, no fixed address, was arrested on four charges of possession of a controlled drug, and a charge of willful concealment. He was also arrested on a warrant.
Samantha J. Donahue, 33, of Country Club Road, in Laconia, was arrested on two bench warrants.
Christine M. Russell, 44, of Court Street, in Laconia, was arrested on charges of domestic violence simple assault, and obstructing the report of a crime or injury.
Paul D. Smith, 55, of Highland Street, in Laconia, was arrested on a charge of violation of a restraining order.
Officers made 91 motor vehicle stops, and investigated traffic accidents on Weirs Boulevard, Parade Road, the Laconia Bypass, Pearl Street, Harrison Street, Union Avenue, and Endicott Street North.
Eight calls dealt with juvenile matters.
Police investigated reports of assaults on Summer Street, and on Messer Street.
Reports of thefts on Gale Avenue, and on Valley Street were investigated.
Police investigated three reports of shoplifting at Walmart.
A report of fraud on Long Bay Drive was investigated.
Police investigated a report of harassment on Province Street.
Reports of criminal threatening on South Main Street, and at the Laconia Clinic were investigated.
Police investigated a report of criminal trespass at the Dollar Tree store.
Officers responded to 20 disturbance calls, including three classified as domestic disturbances.
