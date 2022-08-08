LACONIA — Police handled 175 service calls between noon last Friday and noon Monday.
Nine people were arrested.
David Drew, 20, of Teaticket, Massachusetts, was arrested for unlawful possession/intoxication.
Paige Norwell, 18, of South Walpole, Massachusetts, was arrested for unlawful possession/intoxication.
Stephen David Brue, 38, no fixed address, was arrested for receiving stolen property, and possession of a controlled drug.
Ashlee L. Goyette, 31, of High Street, in Laconia, was arrested on multiple bench warrants.
Ricky Howard, 63, of Endicott East Street, in Laconia, was arrested for stalking, domestic violence, putting a person in fear, criminal threatening, and fear of bodily injury.
Nathan S. Rabbitt, 36, of Summer Street, in Laconia, was arrested on a warrant from another jurisdiction.
Stephen LeClair, 61, of Pelham, was arrested for domestic violence simple assault and physical contact.
Michael Morron, 30, of Ladd Hill Road, in Belmont, was arrested for stalking.
Jon Paul Monroe, 60, no fixed address, was arrested for criminal trespassing, theft, and breach of bail.
One person was placed in protective custody.
Officers made 37 motor vehicle stops and issued 30 written warnings.
Police investigated an accident near the Laconia Post Office on Church Street.
Officers responded to a neighbor dispute/disturbance on Dewey Street.
A report of criminal trespass at the Boulevard Cottages on Weirs Boulevard was investigated.
Police dispersed a gathering for loitering at the WOW Trail near Water Street.
Two restraining orders were served.
Police made five welfare checks.
Five animal complaints were investigated.
Police investigated a report of vandalism on Lyman Street.
A report of criminal threatening at Winnisquam Marine on Channel Lane was investigated.
Police assisted with a disabled automobile on Parade and Roller Coaster roads.
Ten extra patrol requests were made, including one at the Lakes Region Facility.
A civil matter was reported and a report taken at police headquarters.
Property found at Sparkle Clean Car Wash on Union Avenue was stored by police.
