LACONIA — Police handled 185 service calls between noon Monday and noon Wednesday, April 14.
Four people were arrested.
Christopher A. Ladnay, 36, no fixed address, was arrested on a warrant.
Michael C. Benton, 54, of New Salem Street, in Laconia, was arrested on two charges of possession of controlled drugs, and separate charges of criminal trespass, and resisting arrest.
Joseph J. Leonard, 48, of River Street, in Laconia, was arrested on multiple bench warrants.
Morgan J. Roy, 24, of Laconia, was arrested for driving without giving proof, and driving after his license had been revoked or suspended.
Officers made 95 motor vehicle stops which resulted in 10 drivers receiving traffic summonses, and 86 getting written warnings. Traffic accidents on Gilford Avenue (Route 11A), Union Avenue, and at Union and South Main Street were investigated.
One call dealt with a juvenile matter.
Police investigated a report of an assault on Spring Street.
Reports of thefts on Stark Street, and on Spring Street were investigated.
Police investigate the report of a possible drug violation on the premises of the Lake Opechee Inn & Spa.
Officers responded to one mental health emergency.
Police investigated a report of vandalism on North Main Street.
Officers responded to five disturbance calls.
