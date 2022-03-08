LACONIA — Police handled 157 service calls between noon last Friday and noon Monday.
Five people were arrested.
Isabella K. Whitty, 23, of Ivy Court, in Laconia, was arrested on a charge of criminal mischief.
Christina England, 28, of Summit Drive, in Belmont, was arrested for DWI.
Humberto Hernandez, 38, of Union Avenue, in Laconia, was arrested for driving without a valid license.
Lisa M. Cotoni, 28, no fixed address, was arrested on a charge of criminal trespass.
Madison Smith, 20, of Aster Drive, in Tilton, was arrested for driving after her license had been revoked or suspended, and for driving a vehicle with a suspended registration.
Officers made 74 motor vehicle stops which resulted in four motorists being issued traffic summonses, while 64 others were given written warnings, and one other getting a verbal warning. Accidents on Main Street, and at Union Avenue and Messer Street, and Union Avenue and Elm Street were investigated.
Two calls dealt with juvenile matters.
A possible drug violation at Walgreens was investigated.
Police investigated a report of harassment on Brigham Street.
A report of criminal threatening on Elm Street was investigated.
Police investigated a report of criminal trespass on Batchelder Street was investigated.
Officers responded to three disturbance calls.
