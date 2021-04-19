LACONIA — Police handled 320 service calls between noon last Friday and noon Monday, April 19.
Eleven people were arrested.
Gerard Yanovitch, 55, of Hull, Massachusetts, was arrested on charges of domestic violence criminal threatening with a deadly weapon, domestic violence second-degree assault, criminal mischief, resisting arrest, and being a felon in possession of a dangerous weapon.
Joshua S. Ellsworth, 32, no fixed address, was arrested for breach of bail.
Timothy James, 44, of Suncook Valley Highway, in Epsom, was arrested on a charge of being a felon in possession of dangerous weapon, and for driving after having been certified an habitual offender.
Korina Axon, 18, of Clinton Street, in Laconia, was arrested on a charge of domestic violence simple assault.
Bryce L. McCrea, 19, of Summer Street, in Laconia, was arrested for driving after his license had been revoked or suspended.
James Ansley, 54, of Union Avenue, in Laconia, was arrested for DWI, driving after his license had been revoked or suspended, and driving without a valid license.
Christopher Becker, 33, of Baldwin Street, in Laconia, was arrested on multiple bench warrants.
Craig C. Gruskowski, 60, of Littleton, Massachusetts, was arrested for driving after his license had been revoked or suspended.
Harvard W. Jacobs, 38, no fixed address, was arrested on multiple warrants.
Marcus J. Burke, 42, no fixed address, was arrested for possession of a controlled drug.
Tori E. Rogers, 25, of Camp Waldron Road, in Meredith, was arrested on two charges of possession of a controlled drug, and a charge of simple assault.
Officers made 173 motor vehicle stops which resulted in seven drivers receiving traffic summonses, and 147 getting written warnings.
Five calls dealt with juvenile matters.
Police investigated reports of assaults on Bay Street, and the Cumberland Farms store on Endicott Street North.
Reports of thefts on Blueberry Lane and on Union Avenue were investigated.
Officers responded to one mental health emergency.
Police investigated a report of harassment on Harrison Street.
A report of vandalism on Joliet Street was investigated.
Officers responded to 13 disturbance calls, including four that were classified as domestic disturbances.
