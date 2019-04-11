LACONIA — Laconia police handled 53 service calls during the 24-hour period ending at noon on Wednesday, April 10.
One person was arrested.
Robert J. Gebo Jr., 45, of McGrath Street, in Laconia, was arrested on three warrants.
Officers conducted 13 motor vehicle stops and investigated traffic accidents on Parade Road and at North Main Street and Veterans Square.
A motor vehicle was reported stolen from the Walgreens parking lot.
A report of vandalism on Union Avenue was investigated.
Laconia police handled 62 calls for service during the 24-hour period ending at noon Friday, April 5.
Two people were arrested.
Crystal M. Merchant, 35, no fixed address, was arrested for possession of a controlled drug. She was also arrested on a warrant.
Vanessa A. Cote, 40, of Blueberry Lane, in Laconia, was arrested for simple assault.
Officers made 12 traffic stops and investigated traffic accidents on Elm Street, and on Union Avenue (in front of Cantin’s).
The report of a motor vehicle theft on Elm Street was investigated.
Police investigated a report of vandalism on Gilford Avenue.
The report of a theft on Elm Street was investigated.
Officers responded to a mental health emergency, and to five disturbances, including one domestic disturbance call.
