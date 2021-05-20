LACONIA — Police handled 166 service calls between noon Tuesday and noon Thursday, April 20.
Ten people were arrested.
Jarred W. Cook, 46, of Adams Street, in Laconia, was arrested for driving after his license was revoked or suspended.
Ethan O. MacDonald, 31, of Messer Street, in Laconia, was arrested on multiple bench warrants.
Timothy E. Peavey, 60, no fixed address, was arrested on a charge of criminal mischief and for resisting arrest.
Micah Selesky, 23, of Sanborn Street, in Laconia, was arrested on two charges of second-degree assault.
Kevin M. Brouillard Jr., 45, no fixed address, was arrested on charges of breach of bail, and criminal trespass.
John Albert, 56, of Roller Coaster Road, in Laconia, was arrested on a warrant.
Jeffrey I. Wyatt III, 22, of Union Avenue, in Laconia, was arrested on multiple bench warrants, and for resisting arrest.
Jacy J. Arcouette, 40, of Blueberry Lane, in Laconia, was arrested on multiple bench warrants.
Chris L. Manoli (Levreault), 43, no fixed address, was arrested on a warrant.
Beau C. Clough, 30, of Pine Street Extension, in Laconia, was arrested on a warrant.
Officers made 49 motor vehicle stops which resulted in four drivers receiving traffic summonses, and 42 others getting written warnings.
Four calls dealt with juvenile matters.
Police investigated reports of thefts on Pine Street, and at the Circle K on Union Avenue.
A report of a possible sex offense was investigated.
Police investigated reports of harassment on Bay Street, Academy Street, and Shepard Street.
Reports of vandalism on Mechanic Street, and at T-Bones restaurant were investigated.
Officers responded to 15 disturbance calls, including five classified as domestic disturbances.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.