LACONIA — Police handled 279 service calls between noon Friday and noon Monday, May 3.
Seven people were arrested.
Christopher Stockman, 31, of Academy Street, was arrested on a warrant.
Seth M. Houston, 39, no fixed address, was arrested on multiple bench warrants.
Riley J. Wasgatt, 24, of Endicott Street North, Laconia, was arrested on two charges of criminal threatening.
Mark A. Lavoie, 56, of Langdorf Street, in Moultonborough, was arrested for DWI.
Mae M. Paonessa, 29, of Messer Street, in Laconia, was arrested for driving after her license had been revoked or suspended, and for disobeying an officer.
Shayna M. Thibedau, 20, of Meredith Center Road, in Laconia, was arrested on multiple bench warrants.
Jacob J. Goodwin, 39, of Franklin Street, in Laconia, was arrested on multiple bench warrants.
One person was placed in protective custody for intoxication.
Officers made 133 motor vehicle stops which resulted in seven drivers being issued summonses and 118 other getting written warnings. A traffic accident on Union Avenue was investigated.
Five calls dealt with juvenile matters.
Police investigated reports of thefts on Webster Street, South Main Street, Center Street, and at the Laconia Bicycle Exchange, and at Perley Canal Mill apartments.
A report of fraud on Holman Street was investigated.
Police investigated reports of vandalism on Primrose Drive, and on Scenic Road.
A report of criminal trespass on Court Street was investigated.
Police investigated a report of criminal threatening on Joliet Street.
Officers responded to seven disturbance calls.
