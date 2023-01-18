LACONIA — Police handled 189 service calls from 8 a.m. Jan. 10 to 8 a.m. Jan. 13.
Nine people were arrested.
Michael A. Patterson, 29, of Merrimac Street in Laconia, was arrested on bench warrants.
Russell A. Bean, 52, no fixed address, was arrested on charges of criminal mischief and possession of a controlled drug.
Travis W. Parsons, 36, no fixed address, was arrested on bench warrants.
Ryan Collins, 38, no fixed address, was arrested on bench warrants and a warrant from another jurisdiction.
Adrienne M. Hilliard, 32, no fixed address, was arrested on warrants from another jurisdiction, and charges of resisting arrest.
Christina M. Chioccola, 37, of Union Avenue in Laconia, was arrested on bench warrants.
Jeffrey Fisher, 33, no fixed address, was arrested for breach of bail.
Cornelius R. Sanborn, 49, of Mountain View Drive in Belmont, was arrested on a charge of possession of a controlled drug and on bench warrants.
Joseph E. Lagarde, 42, of Grant Street in Laconia, was arrested on charges of theft by unauthorized taking over $1,500, receiving stolen property over $1,500 and theft by unauthorized taking up to $1,000.
Officers conducted 39 motor vehicle stops. Traffic accidents on Estates Circle, at Meredith Center and Daisy Gardner roads, on Endicott Street North and on the Laconia bypass were investigated.
Three calls dealt with juvenile matters.
Officers were called to assist with an intoxicated person.
Police investigated one report of fraud.
Three calls were about restraining orders.
Officers served trespass letters on two occasions.
Police rendered medical aid once.
One call was about a runaway.
Police were called to investigate a burglary.
Three calls were about subpoenas.
There were three animal complaints.
Police investigated four reports of suspicious vehicles.
Two calls were about sex offender registrations.
Police investigated two reports of theft.
One report of criminal threatening was investigated.
Officers were called to assist another agency or department four times.
Police were called to investigate a report of harassment.
Officers were called for four welfare checks.
Police investigated eight reports of suspicious persons.
Officers were called for two reports of assault.
There were two calls for house checks.
Officers responded to five disturbance calls, including three domestic disturbances.
