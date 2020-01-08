Police logged 63 calls in the 24-hour period ending at noon on Thursday, Jan. 8, making four arrests.
Police arrested Robin M. Gillery, 47, a transient, on a warrant from another jurisdiction.
Police arrested Travis W. Parsons, 33, of Shore Drive, Gilmanton, on a bench warrant.
Police charged Nestacia Tobey, 35, a transient, with operating without a valid license, violation of parole, and breach of bail conditions.
Police charged Kevin A. Cram, 33, a transient, with willful concealment and breach of bail conditions.
Police investigated a reported sex offense on Blueberry Lane.
Police investigated a reported assault on Highland Street.
Police investigated a reported domestic disturbance on Fair Street.
Police handled a restraining order.
Police investigated reported thefts on Blueberry Lane and Highland Avenue.
Police investigated a disturbance on Union Avenue.
Police investigated suspicious activity on Gables Drive.
Police investigated a report of a suspicious person on Varney Court
Police investigated reports of suspicious automobiles on Dewey Street, Right Way Path, and North Main Street.
There were four animal complaints.
Police investigated accidents on Main Street, Meredith Center Road, Church Street, Prescott Avenue and Weirs Boulevard, Union Avenue, and North Main Street.
Police responded to a report of a suicidal person.
Police assisted a motorist.
Police assisted another department.
Police responded to property for destruction.
Police provided a relay.
There was one sex offender registration.
There was one public service.
There were two requests for officers.
Police investigated two motor vehicle complaints.
Police logged three parking violations.
Police made 20 motor vehicle stops.
There was a loitering complaint on South Main Street.
There was a request for extra patrols.
Police report one medical aid call.
Police responded to the following calls for service on Jan. 7-8:
Police responded to a report of a suicidal person; a neighborhood dispute; two reports of suspicious activity; disturbances on Mile Hill Road, Weirs Boulevard, and Union Avenue; reports of suspicious persons on Court Street, Beacon Street East, and Batchelder Street; and shoplifting complaints on Lakeshore Road.
Police logged two motor vehicle complaints; 18 motor vehicle stops; an abandoned automobile; three suspicious autos; two parking violations; and a road hazard.
There was one request to assist another agency; five requests for extra patrols; and a request for an officer.
Police investigated a report of an unwanted person; an accident at Province Road and Hounsel Avenue; and an alarm activation.
Police served two restraining orders; provided a relay; did two welfare checks; served trespass letters; responded to an attempt to locate; and provided a notification.
Police logged one intoxicated person; found property; a public service; a medical aid call; a violation of a restraining order; and a case of fraud.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.