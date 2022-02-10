LACONIA — Police handled 39 service calls between noon Monday and noon Tuesday.
Four people were arrested.
Timothy E. Peavey, 61, no fixed address, was arrested on multiple bench warrants.
Leon S. Peters, 29, of Union Avenue, in Laconia, was arrested on a charge of domestic violence simple assault, and two charges of criminal mischief.
Alan Peterson, 33, no fixed address, was arrested on a charge of being involved in an organized retail crime enterprise.
Hannah Gonthier, 25, no fixed address, was arrested on a charge of being involved in an organized retail crime enterprise.
Officers made five motor vehicle stops which resulted in all drivers being given written warnings. Traffic accidents on Ledges Drive and on Parade Road were investigated.
Police investigated a report of a theft on Union Avenue.
A report of vandalism on Main Street was investigated.
Officers responded to five disturbance calls, including one classified as a domestic disturbance.
