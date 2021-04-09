LACONIA — Police handled 207 service calls between noon Monday and noon Thursday, April 8.
Eight people were arrested.
Troy M. Holmes, 48 of Livingston Road, in Meredith, was arrested for driving after his license had been revoked or suspended.
Nicole M. Harding, 34, of Granville, New York, was arrested on multiple bench warrants.
Gary V. Ratchford, 56, of Elm Street, in Laconia, was arrested for breach of bail.
Jason Fournier, 30, of Ben Berry Road, in Moultonborough, was arrested on a warrant.
Nathan Fortier, 19, of Baboosick Lake Road, in Amherst, was arrested on a warrant.
Daniel Cheverie, 25, of Elliott Street, in Laconia, was arrested on multiple bench warrants.
Paul G. Dunham, 33, of Winter Street, in Laconia, was arrested on a warrant.
John M. Stebbins, 46, of Isabella Street, in Laconia, was arrested for possession of a controlled drug, driving after his license had been revoked or suspended, and driving without a valid license.
One person was taken into protective custody for intoxication.
Officers made 97 motor vehicle stops which resulted in 82 drivers receiving written warnings. Traffic accidents on Belmont Road (Route 106), Parade Road, Endicott Street East (Route 11B), and at North Main Street and Lexington Drive were investigated.
Six calls dealt with juvenile matters.
Police investigate reports of thefts at Neils Laconia Garage, and on Lafayette Street.
A possible drug violation at Sunrise Towers was investigated.
Police investigated a report of an assault at Woodland Heights School.
Officers responded to one mental health emergency.
Police investigated a report of criminal threatening on Academy Street.
A report of stalking on Cleveland Place was investigated.
Police investigated a report of harassment on Batchelder Street.
A report of vandalism at Citizens Bank was investigated.
Officers responded to six disturbance calls, including two which were classified as domestic disturbances.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.