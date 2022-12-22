LACONIA — Police handled 119 service calls from 8 a.m. Tuesday to 8 a.m. Thursday.
Three people were arrested.
Robert M. Stone, 51, no fixed address, was arrested on bench warrants, and on a warrant from another jurisdiction.
Gerald D. Peacock Jr., 54, of Church Street in Laconia, was arrested on charges of theft by unauthorized taking.
Christopher Langer, 37, of Eastside Drive in Alton, was arrested on a charge of driving under the influence and impairment.
Officers conducted 13 motor vehicle stops, which resulted in one driver being issued a verbal warning, and 11 drivers being issued written warnings. A traffic accident on Church Street was investigated, as were hit-and-run accidents on South Main Street and on Winter Street.
A report of truancy was investigated.
Police responded to one request for fingerprints.
Police responded to two calls to assist another agency or department.
Five calls dealt with juvenile matters.
Officers investigated one report of criminal threatening.
Officers served one restraining order.
One report of fraud was investigated.
Police investigated one animal complaint.
Officers completed three welfare checks.
A report of a suspicious person was investigated.
Police investigated one report of a missing person.
Officers investigated two reports of suspicious vehicles.
Police responded to one mental health emergency.
Officers responded to five disturbance calls, including one classified as a domestic disturbance.
