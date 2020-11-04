LACONIA — Police responded to 111 service calls during the 24-hour period between noon Monday and noon Tuesday, Nov. 3.
Two people were arrested.
Rebecca L. Hanson, 36, no fixed address, was arrested on charges of possession of methamphetamine, and criminal trespass.
Tara Drake, 29, no fixed address, was arrested on a charge of criminal trespass.
Officers made 19 motor vehicle stops, and investigated a traffic accident at Main Street and Beacon Street East.
One call dealt with a juvenile matter.
Police investigated reports of thefts on Parker Street, and at Meredith Bridge Condominiums in Weirs Beach.
A report of vandalism on Lawrence Court was investigated.
Officers responded to one disturbance call.
