LACONIA — Police handled 650 service calls between noon on Sept. 22 and noon Thursday.
Eighteen people were arrested.
Michael S. Ridgeway, 52, of South Main Street, in Laconia, was arrested on a charge of criminal trespass.
Joshua R. Laplant, 32, of Hillside Avenue, in Bristol, was arrested for driving after his license had been revoked or suspended (subsequent offense).
William Coveney III, 25, of Locust Street, in Laconia, was arrested on two charges of criminal mischief.
Eve Guilbault, 49, of Trois Rivieres, Quebec, was arrested on a charge of simple assault.
Joshua S. Ellsworth, 34, no fixed address, was arrested on a charge of criminal trespass.
Michael Johnson, 37, of Messer Street, in Laconia, was arrested on a warrant.
Michael E. Schwarz, 38, of Chestnut Street, in Tilton, was arrested on a charge of criminal mischief.
Scott A. Beaumont, 44, of Union Avenue, in Laconia, was arrested on a warrant.
Brian D. Hebert, 40, of Merrimac Street, in Laconia, was arrested on a charge of domestic violence simple assault.
Keaton Porter, 25, of Union Avenue, in Laconia, was arrested on two charges of violation of a restraining order.
Robert C. Charter, 33, of Twin Bridge Road, in Northfield, was arrested on two warrants.
Jared Dufresne, 24, of Fisherville Road, in Concord, was arrested on a charge of domestic violence simple assault.
Kristen L. Alexander-Gray, 46, of Bowman Street, in Laconia, was arrested on multiple bench warrants.
Eric Colp, 37, of Oak Street, in Laconia, was arrested on a warrant.
Michael E. Schwarz, 38, of Chestnut Street, in Tilton, was arrested for breach of bail.
Lawrence C. Moss, 37, no fixed address, was arrested on a charge of simple assault. He was also arrested on multiple bench warrants.
Travis J. Adams, 22, of Liscomb Circle, in Gilford, was arrested on charges of aggravated DWI, and reckless conduct with a deadly weapon.
Jacob M. Cathcart, 22, of Lafayette Street, in Laconia, was arrested on warrants.
Officers conducted 217 motor vehicle stops which resulted in 12 drivers being issued traffic summonses, and 191 others being given written warnings, and another seven getting verbal warnings. Traffic accidents on Washington Street, Highland Street, Dewey Street, Tower Street, Union Avenue, Clinton Street, Endicott Street East, and at Watson and Scenic roads were investigated.
Four calls dealt with juvenile matters.
Police investigated reports of assaults on Blueberry Lane, and on Main Street.
Reports of thefts on Lakeside Avenue, South Main Street, Jewett Street, Court Street, Union Avenue, Shore Drive, Gilford Avenue, and at Vista Foods, Stafford House, Bertocchi's Towing, and at the offices of the Laconia Motorcycle Week Association were investigated.
Police investigated reports of fraud at Walmart and at the Laconia Spa.
Officers responded to two mental health emergencies.
Police investigated a report of possible sex offenses.
Reports of possible drug violations or drug activity on Union Avenue and at Main and Beacon Street West were investigated.
Police investigated reports of shoplifting at Rite-Aid, Walmart, Shop Express convenience store, and at Cumberland Farms on Court Street.
Reports of harassment on Estates Circle, Stafford House, and at Laconia High School were investigated.
Police investigated reports of vandalism at Opechee Point Beach, Perley Pond Townhouses, the Laconia Public Library, and on Dewey Street, and on Cross Street.
A report of criminal trespass at Al's Auto was investigated.
Officers responded to 39 disturbance calls, including 11 which were classified as domestic disturbances.
