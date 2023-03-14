LACONIA — Police handled 344 service calls from 8 a.m. last Tuesday to 8 a.m. Monday.
Fourteen people were arrested.
Qwaide M. Sanborn, 20, of Laconia, was arrested on charges of criminal mischief, theft and possession of a controlled drug.
Matthew D. Carpenter, 30, of Sanctuary Lane in Meredith, was arrested on a charge of harassment.
Angela M. Poirier, 46, of Strafford Street in Laconia, was arrested on a charge of domestic violence simple assault, physical contact and breach of bail.
Ty C. Bartlett, 19, of Ferry Street in Hudson, was arrested on charges of simple assault, physical contact or bodily injury and criminal mischief.
Paul Brogna Jr., 30, of Union Avenue in Laconia, was arrested on five charges of buying child sex abuse images and for breach of bail.
Michael Amaro, 56, of Valley Street in Laconia, was arrested on a charge of violating a restraining order.
Raymond G. Martin Jr., 42, of Laconia, was arrested on a warrant from another jurisdiction.
Scott A. Beaumont, 44, of Laconia, was arrested on a charge of being a felon in possession of a deadly weapon and a warrant from another jurisdiction.
Elizabeth E. Ellsworth, 48, of Laconia, was arrested on two charges of shoplifting.
Chelsea Mambuca, 34, of Pendleton Road in Laconia, was arrested on charges of DUI aggravated collision with serious injury, 2nd degree DUI (impairment) and violating a protective order.
Xavier Brown, 26, of Exterior Street in Bronx, New York, was arrested on a charge of theft.
Brian S. Richards, 50, of Garfield Street in Laconia, was arrested on a charge of possession of a controlled drug.
Tirar D. Tortorello, 53, of Highland Street in Laconia, was arrested on three charges of possession of an explosive device.
Norman J. Fleck, 39, of Laconia, was arrested on a warrant from another jurisdiction.
Officers conducted 34 motor vehicle stops. Traffic accidents on Elm Street, Union Avenue, McGrath Street, Highland Street, Court Street, Lexington Drive, Waterford Place, Pendleton Beach Road, Endicott Street North and on Weirs Blvd were investigated, as was a hit-and-run on Court Street.
Six calls dealt with juvenile matters.
One call was about a runaway.
Police investigated two reports of criminal threatening.
Officers responded to two mental health emergencies.
Police investigated two reports of vandalism.
Officers were called to render medical aid three times.
Police responded to one call about a fire.
Officers were called to investigate seven reports of suspicious vehicles.
Police responded to six reports of theft, including one of identity theft.
Officers were called to investigate 11 reports of suspicious persons.
Police investigated three reports of harassment, including a report of harassing or obscene phone calls.
Officers were called for five welfare checks.
Police responded to three calls about assaults.
Officers investigated a drug violation.
Police were called to investigate a report of forgery.
There were three calls about loitering.
Police investigated one report of burglary.
Officers served three restraining orders.
Three calls were about sex offender registrations.
Police were called to assist another agency or department three times.
Officers responded to 16 disturbance calls.
There were 10 animal complaints.
Three calls were about intoxicated subjects.
There were four requests for fingerprints.
Officers responded to two calls about trespass letters.
