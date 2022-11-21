LACONIA — Police handled 198 service calls from 8 a.m. last Friday through 8 a.m. Monday.
Four people were arrested.
Gary V. Ratchford, 58, of Elm Street, in Laconia, was arrested on charges of simple assault, and disorderly conduct.
Phillip M. Stebbins, 32, no fixed address, was arrested for receiving stolen property.
Richard A. Guidi Jr., 24, no fixed address, was arrested on a charge of possession of a controlled drug. Guidi was also arrested on a warrant.
Eric K. Gonyer, 39, of Jamestown Road, in Belmont, was arrested for driving after his license had been revoked or suspended. He was also arrested on bench warrants.
Officers made 28 motor vehicle stops which resulted in two drivers being issued traffic summonses, with 22 others being given written warnings, and one other getting a verbal warning. Traffic accidents on Union Avenue, Belmont Road (Route 106), Main Street and South Main Street were investigated.
Two calls dealt with juvenile matters.
Police investigated reports of thefts at the former Surfcoaster on White Oaks Road and at Walmart.
A report of shoplifting at Circle K was investigated.
Police investigated a report of stalking at the Rod & Gun Club.
A report of harassment on Fair Street was investigated.
Police investigated a report of a suspicious person at the Dollar Tree store.
Reports of vandalism on Opal Lane, and on Baldwin Street were investigated.
Police investigated reports of criminal trespass on Winter Street and on Baldwin Street.
Police responded to six disturbance calls, including five which were classified as domestic disturbances.
