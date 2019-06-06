LACONIA — Laconia police handled 58 service calls during the 24-hour period ending at noon Wednesday.
Two people were arrested.
Paige A. Fuller, 27, of Depot Street, in Belmont, was arrested for violation of a protective order.
Brandon M. Heacox, 24, of Cumberland Road, in Gilford, was arrested on a charge of criminal threatening. He was also arrested on an outstanding warrant, and for a probation or parole violation.
Officers conducted six motor vehicle stops.
Police investigated a report of an assault.
A report of fraud at Vista Foods was investigated.
Police investigated reports of theft on North Street, and at Sunrise Towers on Union Avenue.
A report of criminal threatening at Wingate Village apartment complex on Blueberry Lane was investigated.
Officers responded to three disturbance calls.
