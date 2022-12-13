LACONIA — Police handled 95 service calls from midnight Sunday to 8 a.m. Tuesday.
Five people were arrested.
Carissa M. Moran, 39, no fixed address, was arrested on a warrant.
Nada Pljevaljcic, 67, of South Main Street in Laconia, was arrested on a charge of simple assault, physical contact or bodily injury.
Dennis R. Vaillancourt, 56, no fixed address, was arrested on a charge of criminal trespass.
Kristen L. Alexander-Gray, 47, no fixed address, was arrested on bench warrants.
Ruth S. Morley, 37, of Lyford Street in Laconia, was arrested on a warrant.
Officers conducted three motor vehicle stops which resulted in three drivers being issued written warnings. Traffic accidents at Endicott Street North, Union Avenue, Roller Coaster Road, at Union Avenue and High Street and on Bisson Avenue were investigated.
Police investigated reports of theft on Tilton Avenue, Belknap Street, Meredith Center Road and on Shane Way.
Reports of vandalism at Wingate Village on Blueberry Lane and at Perley Canal Mill on Landing Lane were investigated.
Officers responded to calls about suspicious persons on Belknap Street, at Circle K on Union Avenue and on Dyer Street.
Police responded to three animal complaints.
A report of fraud at Smokers Haven on Union Avenue was investigated.
Officers responded to one mental health emergency.
Police investigated a report of harassing or obscene phone calls.
A report of a suspicious vehicle at Nuwave Electric on Union Avenue was investigated.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.