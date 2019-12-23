LACONIA — Officers handled 156 service calls between noon Dec. 17 and noon last Friday.
Three people were arrested.
Sara Zareas, 35, no fixed address, was arrested for possession of a controlled drug. She was also arrested on a bench warrant.
Kevin J. Thibaudeau, 35, no fixed address, was arrested on a charge of credit card fraud.
Brandon C. Hanson, 34, of Messer Street, in Laconia, was arrested on charges of receiving stolen property, possession of a controlled drug (subsequent offense), and being a felon in possession of a dangerous weapon. He was also arrested on a warrant.
Officers conducted 24 motor vehicle stops, and investigated traffic accidents on Union Avenue, Parade Road, North Main Street, Van Buren Road, and Elliott Street.
Eight calls dealt with juvenile matters.
Police investigated a report of an assault on Massachusetts Avenue.
Reports of thefts on Court Street, Centenary Avenue, and Church Street were investigated.
Police investigated a report of a burglary on Union Avenue.
Officers responded to nine disturbances, including five that were classified as domestic disturbances.
