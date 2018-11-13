LACONIA — Laconia police responded to 98 calls for service during the 72-hour period ending at noon Monday.
Five people were arrested.
Paul W. Hewitt, 56, of 32 Appleton St., in Laconia, was arrested on a bench warrant.
Tony Freeman, 31, of 81 Chestnut St., in Nashua, was arrested on a warrant.
Daniel W. Sorrell, 40, no fixed address, was arrested on a bench warrant.
Perley J. Laraway, 40, no fixed address, was arrested on a warrant.
Travis J. Adams, 18, of 23 Liscomb Circle, Apt. 15, in Gilford, was arrested on a warrant.
In addition, two people were taken into protective custody.
Officers conducted 11 motor vehicle stops.
Police investigated traffic accidents on Court Street, Gilford Avenue, Union Avenue, and Elm Street.
Reports of thefts on Winter Street, Fair Street, Clay Street, Lakes Region General Hospital, and Jewett Street were investigated.
Officers dealt with 11 reports of disturbances.
Police investigated a report of shoplifting at Walmart.
