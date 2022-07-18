LACONIA — Police handled 333 service calls between noon Tuesday and noon yesterday.
Twenty-two people were arrested.
Wayne E. Otis, 54, no fixed address, was arrested on multiple bench warrants.
Anthony M. Taro, 33, no fixed address, was arrested on multiple bench warrants.
Marleen A. Layne, 53, no fixed address, was arrested on multiple bench warrants.
Elizabeth Strom, 49, of Grove Street, in Laconia, was arrested for disorderly conduct.
Richard A. Guidi Jr., 23, no fixed address, was arrested on multiple bench warrants.
Christina M. Chioccola, 37, no fixed address, was arrested for possession of a controlled drug (subsequent offense). She was also arrested on multiple bench warrants.
Lucas C. Carter, 49, of North Main Street, in Laconia, was arrested on multiple bench warrants.
Jessica J. Berry, 47, no fixed address, was arrested on multiple bench warrants.
John A. Cathcart, 57, no fixed address, was arrested on multiple bench warrants.
Jeffrey M. Allen, 56, no fixed address, was arrested on multiple bench warrants.
Caleb X. Thomas, 23, of Meeting House Road, in Gilmanton, was arrested for driving after having been certified an habitual offender.
Cody R. Chambers, 23, of Gillette Street, in Laconia, was arrested for theft.
Jacob Cote, 22, of Baldwin Street, in Laconia, was arrested for driving after his license had been revoked or suspended, and for driving a vehicle with a suspended registration.
Mildred Tuttle, 53, of Bay Street, in Laconia, was arrested on multiple bench warrants.
Patrick Audet, 43, of Rhodes Drive, in Belmont, was arrested on warrants.
Timothy White, 45, no fixed address, was arrested on a charge of theft.
Darcy J. Thibaudeau, 43, no fixed address, was arrested on multiple bench warrants.
Rebecca L. Hanson, 37, no fixed address, was arrested on multiple bench warrants.
Jason C. Burgos, 22, of Blueberry Lane, in Laconia, was arrested on two separate occasions for possession of marijuana or hashish.
Anthony A. Florence, 25, of Pendleton Road, in Laconia, was arrested for domestic violence second-degree assault, simple assault, and obstructing the reporting of a crime or injury.
Noah J. Ford, 23, of Pine Street, in Laconia, was arrested on a warrant.
Kaitlyn Kennedy, 21, of Clinton Street, in Laconia, was arrested for breach of bail.
Officers made 78 motor vehicle stops which resulted in two drivers being issued traffic summonses, and 63 others being given written warnings. Traffic accidents on Union Avenue, North Street, Davis Place, Lakeside Avenue, Academy Street, Weirs Boulevard, Beacon Street East, and at North Main and Old North Main streets were investigated.
Six calls dealt with juvenile matters.
Police investigated reports of assaults on Endicott Street North, Fair Street, Main Street, and on Church Street.
Reports of thefts on Winter Street, Oak Street, Union Avenue, and on Aberry Lane, and at Union Cemetery were investigated.
Police investigated a report of harassment on Dyer Street.
Officers responded to one call for a mental health emergency.
A possible drug violation at Laconia High School was investigated.
Police investigated reports of vandalism on Scenic Road and at Lucky Vibes Tattoo.
Reports of criminal threatening on Blueberry Lane, and at Bartlett Beach were investigated.
Officers responded to 17 disturbance calls, including five which were classified as domestic disturbances.
