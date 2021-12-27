LACONIA — Police handled 77 service calls between noon last Friday and noon Monday.
One person was arrested.
Jeremy R. Bernash, 19, of Joliet Street, in Laconia, was arrested for disorderly conduct, misuse of power/unnecessary noise with a motor vehicle, and driving an uninspected vehicle.
Officers made 17 motor vehicle stops which resulted in one driver being issued a traffic summons, and 14 others being given written warnings. Accidents on Weirs Boulevard, Union Avenue, South Main Street, Scenic Road, and in Veterans Square were investigated.
One call dealt with a juvenile matter.
Police investigated a report of a possible sex offense.
A report of a possible drug violation in the parking lot of McDonald's was investigated.
Police investigated a report of vandalism in the City Hall parking lot.
Officers responded to one mental health emergency.
Police investigated a report of criminal trespass at the Cumberland Farms store on Court Street.
Officers responded to six disturbance calls, including one classified as a domestic disturbance.
