LACONIA — Police handled 226 service calls from 8 a.m. last Friday until 8 a.m. Monday.
Six people were arrested.
Joshua S. Ellsworth, 34, no fixed address, was arrested on charges of theft, criminal trespass, and breach of bail.
Cassandra Thomas, 33, of North State Street, in Concord, was arrested for possession of a controlled drug. Thomas was also arrested on bench warrants
Christopher C. Caruso, 33, no fixed address, was arrested on two charges of being a felon in possession of a dangerous weapon, and four counts of receiving stolen property, with to counts involving firearms. Caruso was also arrested on bench warrants.
Jessica L. Patten, 43, no fixed address, was arrested on bench warrants.
Ashley A. Bohan, 33, of Chestnut Circle, in Loudon, was arrested on bench warrants.
Richard A. Guidi Jr., 24, no fixed address, was arrested on a charge of criminal trespass. Guidi was also arrested on bench warrants.
Officers made 42 motor vehicle stops which resulted in two drivers being issued traffic summonses, and 37 others being given written warnings, and two more getting verbal warnings. Traffic accidents on Parade Road, Province Street (Route 107), Weirs Boulevard and at Union Avenue and Stark Street were investigated.
One call dealt with a juvenile matter.
Police investigated reports of thefts on Addison Street, Sheridan Street, at Domino's Pizza and at Carey House shelter.
Reports of vehicle thefts on Provencal Road and on Overland Street were investigated.
Police investigated a report of vandalism on the WOW Trail.
Reports of criminal trespass at Cumberland Farms on Court Street and at All In One Self Storage were investigated.
Police investigated a report of fraud on Orange Court.
Officers responded to nine disturbance calls, including one classified as a domestic disturbance.
