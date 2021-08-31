LACONIA — Police handled 191 service calls between noon last Friday and noon Monday.
There were 11 adults arrested.
Jessica J. Berry, 47, of 23 Keasor Court in Laconia, was arrested on charges of false public alarm and report to a government agency.
Jessica Daigle, 35, of 28 Spring St., Apt. 1 in Laconia, was arrested on multiple bench warrants.
Fabian Dominguez Vargas, 31, of 43 Beaman St. in Laconia, was arrested on charges of operating a vehicle without a valid license.
Kenneth B. Dukette, 30, of 45 Bay St., Apt. B in Laconia, was arrested on a warrant from another jurisdiction.
Johnathan C. Ellinger, 50, of no fixed address in Laconia, was arrested on a warrant.
Stephen W. Flanders, 34, of no fixed address in Laconia, was arrested on charges of breach of bail.
Michael Anthony Hawkins, 27, of 125 Main St., Apt. B in Belmont, was arrested on charges of operating a vehicle without a valid license.
Tristan J.A. Jerrier, 25, of 58 Adams St. in Laconia, was arrested on charges of domestic violence simple assault with physical contact.
Lenny W.M. Leonard, 63, of 77 Jefferson St. in Laconia, was arrested on a warrant from another jurisdiction.
Timothy E. Peavey, 61, of no fixed address in Laconia, was arrested on multiple bench warrants.
Robert A. York, 39, of no fixed address in New Hampshire, was arrested on charges of operating a vehicle without a valid license.
One juvenile was arrested.
A 13-year-old juvenile was arrested on two charges of domestic violence simple assault with physical contact, two charges of simple assault with physical contact or bodily injury, one charge of domestic violence simple assault with bodily injury, one charge of criminal mischief, and a charge of resisting arrest or detention.
Officers made 41 motor vehicle stops which resulted in two drivers being issued traffic summonses, 36 drivers receiving written warnings, and two drivers receiving verbal warnings. Two accidents on Union Ave. and one hit and run accident at the Laconia parking garage were investigated.
Officers responded to animal complaints on White Oaks Road, Meredith Center Road, Jefferson St., North St., and Spring St.
A report of property destruction at Laconia Police Department was investigated.
Reports of theft at Walgreen's on Court St. and on Gilford Ave. were investigated.
Officers responded to parking violations at Opechee Point Beach and on Union Ave.
Police served a summons at Normandin Square Apartments.
Officers responded to a call about an intoxicated person at the Laconia Ice Arena.
Reports of vandalism at the Laconia parking garage, on Stafford St., and at the Laconia Police Department were investigated.
Officers responded to two calls regarding violations of a restraining order.
Police responded to calls about neighbor disputes on Shepard St. and two on Union Ave.
A report of harassment on Valley St. was investigated.
Two welfare checks were performed.
One call dealt with a juvenile matter.
Officers investigated two disabled, one abandoned, and three suspicious automobiles, and six other motor vehicle complaints.
A report of shoplifting was investigated at Wal-Mart.
Police investigated seven disturbances and one fight, as well as four domestic disturbances.
Officers responded to two reports of criminal threatening.
Police responded to calls for medical aid at Tower Hill Tavern, the M/S Mount Washington ticket office, on High St., and on Dartmouth St.
Officers served trespass paperwork at the Landmark Inn and two letters on Merrimac St.
Police responded to a report of a narcotics violation on Dixon St.
Officers investigated a call about an assault at Domino's Pizza on Union Ave.
A report of a gunshot on Gilford Ave. was investigated.
Officers responded to a report of a loud party and music on Pear St.
Police responded to a report of burglary on Lake St.
Reports of 11 suspicious persons were investigated.
The department responded to 56 other incidents, including a public service request, three requests for paperwork, three requests for assistance from other departments, 13 requests for extra patrol, four reports of found property, three requests for information, and two road hazards.
