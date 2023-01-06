LACONIA — Police handled 56 service calls from 9 a.m. Thursday to 8 a.m. Friday.
Three people were arrested.
Jonathan H. George, 36, of Union Avenue in Laconia, was arrested on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking.
Jon P. Monroe, 60, no fixed address, was arrested on bench warrants.
Joseph Perez, 39, of Union Avenue in Laconia, was arrested on charges of criminal mischief, disorderly conduct, and resisting arrest.
Dean P. Tappan, 71, of High Street in Laconia, was arrested on a charge of theft, willful concealment.
Officers conducted four motor vehicle stops, which resulted in all four drivers being issued written warnings.
Police were called to render medical aid once.
Officers investigated a report of shoplifting.
Police completed four sex offender registrations.
Officers served paperwork on one occasion.
Police investigated one report of a suspicious vehicle.
One report of a burglary was investigated.
Police investigated one report of theft.
Officers responded to one report of harassment.
Two reports of fraud were investigated.
Officers served two restraining orders.
Police served trespass letters once.
Officers completed two welfare checks.
Police investigated three reports of suspicious persons.
Officers investigated one report of a restraining order violation.
A report of loitering was investigated.
Officers responded to two domestic disturbance calls.
