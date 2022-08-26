LACONIA — Police handled 200 service calls between noon Monday and noon Thursday.
Eight people were arrested.
Richard A. Guidi Jr., 24, no fixed address, was arrested on charges of simple assault, and theft.
Mary Beth Roy, 48, of Sarah Circle, in Laconia, was arrested on multiple bench warrants.
Devon A. Eldridge, 27, no fixed address was arrested on a charge of willful concealment (theft).
Lisa M. Slocum, 53, of Blueberry Lane, was arrested for driving after his license had been revoked or suspended, and for reckless driving.
James E. Ayers Jr., 21, of Academy Street, in Laconia, was arrested on multiple bench warrants.
Walter M. Powell, 50, no fixed address, was arrested on two charges of possession of a controlled drug. He was also arrested on a warrant.
Lawrence C. Moss, 37, no fixed address, was arrested on multiple bench warrants.
Mildred Tuttle, 53, no fixed address, was arrested for disorderly conduct.
Two people were taken into protective custody.
Officers made 52 motor vehicle stops which resulted in three drivers being issued traffic summonses, with 46 others being given written warnings, and two others getting verbal warnings. Traffic accidents on Union Avenue, and at Addison and Durkee streets were investigated.
Four calls dealt with juvenile matters.
Police investigated reports of thefts on Bowman Street, Province Road (Route 107), and at the UPS facility on Lexington Drive, Rent-A-Center, and in Meredith Bridge Cemetery.
A report of fraud on Hawthorne Street was investigated.
A possible drug violation on Beaman Street was investigated.
Police investigated a report of shoplifting at the Salvation Army Thrift Store.
Reports of harassment on Orange Court, and at Carey House homeless shelter were investigated.
Police investigated a report of vandalism at T-Bones.
Reports of criminal trespass at the railroad trestle near Water Street, and at Granite State Music Hall were investigated.
Officers responded to six disturbance calls, including two classified as domestic disturbances.
(0) comments
