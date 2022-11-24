LACONIA — Police handled 57 service calls from 8 a.m. Monday to 8 a.m. Wednesday.
Two people were arrested.
Rebecca L. Hanson, 38, no fixed address, was arrested on two charges of theft, and one charge each of receiving stolen property, and criminal trespass.
Jacob A. Sargent, 39, of Dana Hill Road, in New Hampton, was arrested for indecent exposure.
Officers conducted 18 motor vehicle stops which resulted in one driver being issued a traffic summons, and 14 others being given written warnings, and two others getting a verbal warning. Traffic accidents on North Main Street, Lexington Drive and on Union Avenue were investigated.
Three calls dealt with juvenile matters.
Police investigated three reports of thefts, including one at the Weirs Drive-In.
Two reports of fraud were investigated.
Police investigated a report of an assault on Avery Street.
Officers responded to assist to at one mental health emergency.
A report of harassment on Batchelder Street was investigated.
Police investigated reports of shoplifting at the Cumberland Farms store on Court Street and at Rite Aid.
A report of vandalism at Vista Foods was investigated.
Police investigated a report of criminal trespass at the Cumberland Farms store on Court Street.
Officers responded to five disturbance calls, including one classified as a domestic disturbance.
