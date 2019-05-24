HAVERHILL — A Laconia man is among those indicted on drug-related charges by the latest session of the Grafton County grand jury.
David A. Auld, 56, whose last known address was on Appleton Street in Laconia, was indicted on two counts of possession of methamphetamine.
Others indicted, who are either residents of central New Hampshire or alleged to have committed their crimes in that area are:
• Justin Blais, 38, of Cass Mill Road, in Alexandria, was indicted on two counts of possession of methamphetamine, and one charge of possession of oxycodone.
• Samantha D. Bidwell, 30, of Highland Street, in Ashland, was indicted on a charge of possession of methamphetamine.
• Morgan Buyer, 19, of Washington Street, in Ashland, was indicted on a charge of possession of fentanyl.
• Albert Conkey, 63, of Dorchester Road, in Groton, was indicted on charges of possession of fentanyl and possession of methamphetamine.
• James S. Creonte, 53, of Maple Street, in Lincoln, was indicted on separate charges of possession of fentanyl, possession of cocaine, possession of the prescription pain reliever buprenorphine, and possession of the prescription pain reliever tapentadol. Creonte’s arrest on the charges occurred in Ashland.
• Ryan M. Decato, 29, listed as living in the State Prison, in Concord, was indicted on two counts of sale of fentanyl. The sale is alleged to have occurred in Plymouth.
• Ryan Gorman, 40, of Thornton Road, in Londonderry, was indicted on a charge of possession of methamphetamine. He was also charged with DWI. Both charges stem from incidents that allegedly occurred in Bristol
• Austin Hilliard, 18, of Ford Mill Road, in Danbury, was indicted on a charge of possession of methamphetamine.
• Christopher D. Labrecque, 28, of Logan Street, in Thornton, was indicted on a charge of possession of fentanyl.
• Sara B. MacLean, 31, of Saratoga Street, in Lowell, Massachusetts, was indicted on charges of possession of amphetamine, possession of heroin, possession of oxycodone, and possession of the prescription pain reliever buprenorphine. The charges stem from an arrest in Plymouth.
• James M. Pogue, 55, of Main Street, in Ashland, was indicted on charges of possession of fentanyl, possession of the anabolic steroid testosterone enanthate, and falsifying physical evidence.
• Christopher W. Sweet, 27, of Mayhew Turnpike, in Plymouth, was indicted on a charge of possession of fentanyl.
• David Virgin, 59, of Diane Drive, in Belmont, was indicted on charges of possession of fentanyl, and possession of methamphetamine.
