LACONIA — Two teenagers were injured when they were struck by a motor vehicle as they were crossing North Main Street Monday morning.
Police Chief Matt Canfield identified the victims as 14- and 17-year-old Laconia High School students.
Both received minor injuries, he said.
The Laconia Fire Department reported that one was transported by ambulance to Concord Hospital-Laconia.
The accident occurred about 7:15 a.m. "in or near" a crosswalk in front of the Laconia Clinic.
Canfield said that darkness at the time “was a contributing factor.”
At present official sunrise occurs at 7:14 a.m., according to the National Weather Service.
Canfield said the accident remains under investigation, but gave no information about the vehicle involved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.