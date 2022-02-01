GILFORD — A superior court judge has declined to reconsider an earlier decision not to issue an order barring the Belknap County Delegation from removing three members of the Gunstock Area Commission.
In a one-page order issued Monday, Judge James D. O’Neill III said the commission had failed to provide any clear indication that he had either overlooked or misunderstood any part of the law that applied to the case.
O’Neill declined to issue a preliminary injunction against the delegation on Dec. 30, 2021, concluding the Gunstock Commission had failed to show that its request met the necessary legal standards to empower the court to get involved in the matter.
The commission had sought to have O’Neill issue an order prohibiting the delegation from removing Gunstock Commissioners Brian Gallagher, Gary Kiedaisch, and Rusty McLear.
The delegation argued that court action was unwarranted because, among other factors, the delegation was no longer actively considering the removal of the three commissioners. While some thought had been given to the possibility of their removal in November, that idea was subsequently withdrawn.
The delegation has asked the court to dismiss the commissioner’s legal action. A hearing on that motion is scheduled for Feb. 16 in Belknap Superior Court.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.