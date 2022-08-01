Sapry 2

Mark Sisti argues why the defense should be allowed to make the final closing argument regarding the sanity of Hassan Sapry, at right, who is charged with first-degree murder. Sapry maintains he was legally insane at the time Wilfred Guzman was killed in 2019. Defense co-counsel Wade Harwood sits next to Sapry. Prosecutor Danielle Sakowski, of the state Attorney General's Office, listens at left. (Michael Mortensen/Laconia Daily Sun)

LACONIA — Hassan Sapry's defense will get the last word during his murder-insanity trial, a judge has ruled.

Superior Court Judge Elizabeth Leonard ruled Monday that Sapry’s attorney will be able to give the final closing argument on why the jury should find Sapry insane and so, innocent of the murder of Wilfred Guzman in 2019.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.