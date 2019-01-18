LACONIA — A local transient received a suspended prison sentence, but was ordered to undergo drug rehabilitation after pleading guilty to forgery.
Under the terms of a negotiated plea, John B. Bixby, 29, no fixed address, pleaded guilty in Belknap Superior Court on Thursday to passing a bogus $435 check.
Judge James D. O’Neill III handed down a suspended two- to four-year prison sentence. He also ordered Bixby to participate in an intensive, multiphase program for those who are considered at high risk for substance misuse and likely to re-offend.
O’Neill also ordered Bixby to serve one year of probation and make $434 in restitution to Franklin Savings Bank.
– Michael Mortensen
