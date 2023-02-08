A Superior Court judge has told Richard Homsi that he has one month to pay more than $155,000 in fines related to his 10-year-long legal dispute with the Governor’s Island Club or the judge will start the process that could lead to the sale of his waterfront residence at 84 Summit Ave. in Laconia.

“Upon thorough review in all the filings in these cases, the court reiterates that the writ of execution is appropriate relief in this case,” Judge Elizabeth Leonard wrote in an order.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.