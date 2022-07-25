LACONIA — The prosecution — not the defense — will get the last word in the murder-insanity trial of Hassan Sapry due to take place next month.

Superior Court Judge Elizabeth Leonard denied a motion by Sapry’s attorneys to allow them to present the final closing argument to the jury. Further, she rejected the defense’s fall-back request to divide the trial into two parts, with the first part devoted to the facts of the case and second to the question of insanity.

